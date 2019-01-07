Belfast councillors urge action on fixed-odds betting limits

Belfast City Council will debate the failure in Northern Ireland to impose the limits planned elsewhere in the UK on fixed-odds betting terminals, sometimes referred to as ‘fruit machines’.

The government at Westminster recently introduced plans to limit the maximum stake allowed at such betting terminals to just £2, a change that is set to come into effect in April.

But the legislation can’t be adopted in Northern Ireland because there is no devolved government to give it the go-ahead.

PUP councillor John Kyle, a GP, and SDLP councillor Donal Lyons are calling on civil service officials to take action on problem gambling amid the Stormont deadlock.

The cross-party pair are set to submit a motion at a meeting of Belfast City Council later today calling for a meeting between departmental officials at Stormont and an “all-party delegation” to discuss both the wider issue of problem gambling and the status of fixed-odds betting terminals in Northern Ireland.

The motion also calls on betting companies to adopt the reduced stake voluntarily, a measure the firm Ladbrokes has already said it will undertake in Northern Ireland.

Dr Kyle told the News Letter: “This is another example of the problems caused by the lack of an Assembly. This is another way to exert pressure on the two main parties to get themselves together and resume talks.

“There are important issues that need dealt with and this – problem gambling – is one of them.”

He added: “The Northern Ireland Civil Service cannot pass legislation but I would urge them to explore what action can be taken within the existing legislation.”

Mr Lyons said: “it’s incredibly frustrating that safeguards can’t be introduced in the normal manner through the Assembly.”

Religious charity Christian Action Research and Education (CARE) are backing the calls to reduce the stake allowed on fixed-odd betting terminals.

CARE Northern Ireland policy manager Mark Baillie said: “We welcome this debate at Belfast City Council because it will help to shine a spotlight on problem gambling here in Northern Ireland.

“Of course there is a limit to what one council can achieve and the real need is for a functioning Assembly.”

Dr Kyle has also said the Department of Health should offer assistance to gambling addicts.

He said: “Problem gambling can really cause serious mental health problems in addition to the financial hardships but there are very limited services to help people with a gambling addiction.

“We have improving services for drug and alcohol addiction but little for gambling addiction.”

He added: “I am calling for the Department of Health to provide some sort of support for people.”