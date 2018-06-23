Belfast loses out on 2021 Youth Games

Belfast will no longer host the Commonwealth Youth Games after organisers failed to secure government funding for the event.

The city had been selected as host for the 2021 event but was never able to obtain Stormont sign-off to stump up the £3 million required to pay for it.

Two business cases compiled in 2015 and 2016 were deemed by tourism and economy officials not to provide value for public money.

As such, any decision to proceed with hosting the games would have required the approval of an elected minister.

Northern Ireland’s rudderless public services are currently being run by the civil service.

Head of the service David Sterling declined to approve the funds and a call for the UK government to step in and approve the spending was also turned down.

The Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council (NICGC) said it was “disappointed” at the failure to provide funding.

“This decision is a slap in the face for our young people,” the organisation said.

The council claimed the rationale for turning down the business cases had not been shared.

“This is hardly a classic example of transparency and accountability within government and the decision making sends a strong message to the international community that Northern Ireland is closed for business,” it said.

A spokeswoman for the Department for the Economy said: “The business case for hosting the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games has been through a lengthy approval process on two separate occasions.

“And on each occasion it has been concluded that funding for the event does not represent value for money.”