Body found after Lough Erne search

A body has been found in the search for a missing man following an incident involving a jetski in Lough Erne, it has been confirmed.

The search operation got underway on Sunday and continued into Monday, when a man’s body was recovered.

A second man had been rescued from the water.

The Community Rescue Service said the search operation had come to a “sad conclusion” in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Volunteers from Strabane Communinty Rescue Service were tasked on Sunday evening to assist in the search for a person believed to have been missing in the waters of Lower Lough Erne near Kesh.

“A multi-agency response got underway involving the Community Rescue Service, Police Service for Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, RNLI and the Irish Coastguard helicopter from Sligo. Searches continued throughout the evening before being stood down for the night late on Sunday.”

The spokesperson continued: “Searches resumed on Monday morning when, following a joint operation by the CRS and PSNI, a body was located believed to be that of the missing person. The deceased was recovered by the PSNI dive team and brought to shore.”

The Community Rescue Service statement continued: “The Management and Volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time.”

The PSNI confirmed a body had been recovered, and said a post mortem would take place in due course.