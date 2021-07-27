The man was pronounced dead at the scene. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

It is believed the man got into difficulty while swimming.

Coastguard teams from both Ballycastle and Coleraine were scrambled to the scene along with coastguard helicopter from Prestwick.

In a statement police said, "Police responded to a report in relation to a man in the water in the vicinity of Ballintoy harbour on Monday evening (July 26th).

"Police attended the scene, along with other emergency services where, sadly, the man's body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene."

"A post mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death. This death is not being treated as suspicious."

DUP MLA for East Londonderry. Maurice Bradley, said: "Very sad news that a man has died in Ballintoy Harbour on Monday evening in a swimming accident.

"I would express my sincere sympathy to the man's family at this sad time and offer prayers and thoughts during this difficult time."

