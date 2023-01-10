A post last night on the Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North said: “Call Out 9/1/23 – At approximately 19:30 we were tasked by the Police Service of Northern Ireland POLSA, to assist them in identifying the route taken by a missing person, in the Dungannon area, using our Trailing Search Dogs.

"Unfortunately prior to our arrival the missing person was found deceased.

"Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

The River Blackwater is a river mainly in County Armagh and County Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

Today a spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue said: “Last night our crews from Antrim, Ardboe & Kinnego were tasked to an incident on the River Blackwater.

"Along with Lough Neagh Coastguard Rescue Team and Police Service of Northern Ireland, our crews quickly conducted a search of the river where we quickly located and recovered the body of a male."

The post adds: “We would like to thank our crews who, with great dignity and professionalism, were able to return this soul to his loved-ones and help bring closure for the grieving family. RIP”.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Tamnamore Road area of Dungannon on Monday, January 9.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Messages of support for the family and the rescuers have flooded Facebook.

Great work by all involved allowing a family some closure during a very difficult time

