Body of missing person recovered by Community Rescue Service after 17 day search

The Community Rescue Service Western District have reported a ‘sad conclusion to search’ after a prolonged search for a high risk missing person.

A post on social media added on November 12 says: “CRS Western District, supported by volunteers from our other teams, have carried out searches for a high risk missing person in the North West area for the last 17 days, with searches continuing every day and into each night that was sadly brought to a conclusion today.

"Over the course of the search our volunteers were joined by colleagues from Foyle Search and Rescue and Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North.

"We regret to inform you that earlier today a CRS search team located a body believed to be that of the missing person.