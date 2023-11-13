Body of missing person recovered by Community Rescue Service after 17 day search
A post on social media added on November 12 says: “CRS Western District, supported by volunteers from our other teams, have carried out searches for a high risk missing person in the North West area for the last 17 days, with searches continuing every day and into each night that was sadly brought to a conclusion today.
"Over the course of the search our volunteers were joined by colleagues from Foyle Search and Rescue and Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North.
"We regret to inform you that earlier today a CRS search team located a body believed to be that of the missing person.
"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased”.