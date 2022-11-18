A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The Police Service can confirm that the ongoing security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane this morning, Friday 18th November follows what appears to have been a targeted attack on police shortly before 11pm last night. “Investigations are at an early stage however the attack, which is believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, caused damage to a police vehicle and is being treated as the attempted murder of two officers.“The road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. No homes have been evacuated at this time.”

Police say a “further update” will be provided in due course.

Meanwhile, the body representing rank-and-file police officers – the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) – has described the incident as a terrorist attack and a “desperate, reckless act”. PFNI Chair, Liam Kelly, said: “The terrorist goal was to cause heartache and misery and return Northern Ireland to the dark ages.

“We are grateful that officers in the vehicle targeted by these cowards were unhurt. The attackers wanted their roadside device to cause maximum damage and we are thankful they failed in their objective. “Nothing is gained by such a callous, hate-filled incident. The terrorist threat is rated ‘substantial’ and I would appeal to all officers to step up their vigilance.

“This attack is a reminder to us all that terrorists are still active in our community. They want to maim or murder our men and women. The truth is they are a bankrupt throwback to another time and have nothing to offer society. “I would appeal to people to help the police track down those responsible and bring them before the Courts.

“This was a desperate, reckless act. It will not deter our colleagues from doing their job with professionalism and dedication.”

Alliance Councillor Stephen Donnelly has also condemned those behind the bomb attack on the police vehicle in Strabane. “This is an horrific attack and my thoughts are with the police officers involved,” said Councillor Donnelly.

“We could very easily be standing here today talking about the death of police officers. Nobody should face this kind of threat when simply doing their job. In 2022 I had hoped these sorts of incidents had been left in the past but it is clear some are not getting the message their reckless violence is not welcome in Northern Ireland. “In addition, many residents, including schoolchildren, have been left with their day disrupted due to this irresponsible attack.

“If anyone has any information on this incident, I urge them to take it to police immediately.”

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, alderman Darren Guy, also moved to condemn last night's bomb attack. "Attacks like these are not acceptable in our society and must be condemned by all of us,” he said. “The people of Strabane are shocked and disgusted at this attempt to murder police officers as they go about their work to keep people safe. There can be no justification for this attack.

"It is clear that those responsible have absolutely no concern for people living in the Mount Carmel Heights area nor do they represent the interests of any of the people living there. My thoughts are with the police officers and with the people living in the area who have had to endure this. I would urge anyone with information on this attempt to murder members of our community to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately."

DUP MLA Tom Buchannan said: ““I grew up with daily news reports of police officers being murdered. It was wrong then and it is wrong today.

“Police officers have always stood on the front line to protect people and serve their community. There has never been any justification for the murder of police officers.

“I condemn this murderous incident. I am glad the police officers have survived this attempt to take life. My thoughts are with them and their families. It is a shame that police patrolling Strabane do so always on guard due to republicans who want to kill them.”

