Boy, 13, in court over murder of schoolgirl

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a schoolgirl in the Republic.

The teenager, who can not be identified, appeared at a special sitting of Dublin District Children’s Court on Friday evening charged over the death of Anastasia Kriegel, 14.

She was found dead in a derelict farmhouse outside the village of Lucan, Co Dublin, last week.

The boy was remanded in custody at Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus after a short court hearing, held shortly before 6.30pm.

His mother, father and grandfather were in the small courtroom for the hearing.

Judge John O’Connor said he had no jurisdiction to grant bail.