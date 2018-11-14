Brexit deal could lead to break up of UK, warns Jeffrey Donaldson

Theresa May’s Brexit deal could lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom, the Democratic Unionist Party has warned.

The party’s chief whip Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned the deal would in the “long term” leave Northern Ireland closely aligned with the EU and could increase support for Scottish independence, saying “this is not the right Brexit”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today the Unionist party “don’t fear a general election”, when asked whether it would risk Jeremy Corbyn, a long-term supporter of a united Ireland.

He said: “It’s not about who is prime minister, it’s not about who governs the country, it’s about the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK, that is fundamental for us.

“And it is not just us, the DUP does not stand alone on this, we have many friends within the Conservative Party and indeed in some other parties, who believe this deal has the potential to lead to the break-up of the UK.

“That is not something we can support.”