Brexit Secretary David Davis on flying visit to Irish border

Brexit Secretary David Davis has paid a surprise flying visit to the Irish border in south Armagh as negotiations around customs and trade arrangements post-Brexit intensify.

A spokeswoman for Mr Davis said he returned to London after meeting with PSNI commanders and customs (HMRC) officials.

Brexit Scretary David Davis (right) in south Armagh with Middletown Centre for Autism chief executive Gary Cooper

The senior Conservative also spoke with Middletown Centre for Autism chief executive Gary Cooper.

Mr Davis, who was accompanied on his visit by Co-operation Ireland chief executive Peter Sheridan later tweeted: “Today I started what promises to be a busy week in Northern Ireland. As we leave the EU it’s essential both the UK and EU do what it takes to keep the border, which I saw this morning, free from physical infrastructure. We are determined to get this agreed by October.”

Mr Sheridan said: “Co-operation Ireland has taken a neutral position on the Brexit issue and the visit of secretary of state Davis comes after we facilitated visits for a number of European and UK based politicians.

“Since the referendum result, we have assisted both the UK and Irish governments in receiving delegations to the border area.

“In 2017 we accompanied European chief negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier on his visit to County Monaghan. In December, we brought the Exiting the European Union Select Committee to Middletown to view the border.”

Mr Sheridan said the visit gave the minister a chance to see the border area for himself and to hear from people living close to the national boundary.

Mr Sheridan added: “I pointed out the businesses based in Middletown who trade on both sides of the border before we visited the Middletown Centre for Autism which is jointly funded by the Department for Education in Northern Ireland and the Department for Education and Skills based in Dublin. I was then able to show the secretary of state the reality of the border and how it winds its way across the countryside.”

Despite taking a neutral position on Brexit, the board of Co-operation Ireland has agreed the following:

• The importance of strengthening and deepening British/Irish relationships

• Protecting the peace Process

• Maintaining the common travel area

• Minimising the impact on the border – keeping the border as invisible as possible

• Avoiding economic isolation in the border region.