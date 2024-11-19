We had a magical Lapland holiday on a budget by wearing our ski trousers and snow boots to the airport

By Jessica Martin
Published 19th Nov 2024, 08:02 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 08:03 GMT
Watch as the McColgan-Upfold family from Bangor create memories to last a lifetime in Lapland, after they saved £19,000 on the trip by only taking hand luggage and eating McDonald’s.

A mum says her family had the "Hollywood Christmas movie" experience in Lapland on a £1.7k budget - saving £19k - by taking hand luggage only and eating McDonald's

Emily McColgan-Upfold, 31, from Bangor in Northern Ireland, believes a Christmas visit to Lapland on a budget is doable if you avoid the more expensive activities.

Emily spent £1.7k on the three day trip, but says it typically costs a family-of-three £20k so believes she has saved £19k. After spending the bulk of her budget on flights, Emily splashed out £422 on activities, accommodation and food for her and her husband, Stephen, 32, and their son Finn, five.

Finn feeds a reindeer in Lapland.Finn feeds a reindeer in Lapland.
Finn feeds a reindeer in Lapland. | Emily McColgan-Upfold / SWNS

The family decided against doing the more expensive, longer excursions like snow safaris, Arctic Circle hiking and various tours. But they were still able to take Finn to meet Father Christmas and hand him a letter. They spent their free time in the snow - sledging, making snowmen and having snowball fights. 

Emily said: "We wore our big, thick layers to the airport; our ski trousers, winter socks and snow boots, so we could fit everything else into hand luggage.

"If you want to do the big, long excursions - you'll have to pay for that. But if you’re happy just eating McDonald's for dinner, buying second-hand clothes and bringing snacks, you can do it."

Price breakdown

Return flights from Dublin Airport: £900

Accommodation: £371 including breakfast for two nights

McDonald’s meals: £37

Angry Birds theme park: £100

Meeting Santa: Free 

Husky park: £110 for three people 

The elf's farmyard: £50 for three people 

Lunch: £30 total 

Snow school: £106 for three people 

Meeting Mrs Claus: £5 per person

Four letters posted from Santa's Post Office: £11

Total: £1,720

