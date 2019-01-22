£0.7m upgrade for Carrick town centre

A major programme of work to improve the Antrim Street and Lancasterian Street area of Carrick town centre will begin this week.

The Department for Communities is providing £638,000 of the £698,000 funding, with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council contributing £60,000.

The work, across two schemes, is designed to improve the appearance of the area along Lancasterian Street, the front of the Civic Centre, and along Antrim Street by installing new footways, lighting and street furniture we well as landscaping, trees and seating areas.

The pedestrian areas in front of Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre will be finished in a mix of high quality grey granite and caithness stone.

The road way will also be resurfaced and a dedicated taxi drop-off bay installed at Antrim Street.

Damian Mulholland, acting director of regional development at the Department for Communities, said: “This work at Antrim Street and Lancasterian Street is the latest in a series of regeneration schemes that have been delivered in Carrickfergus in collaboration with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, helping improve the overall attractiveness and appeal of the historic town centre.

“The scheme is being delivered in partnership with the Department for Infrastructure and it will build on the previous projects by linking with the major public realm scheme which was completed in 2014 in the surrounding streets around High Street and North Street.”

The works are scheduled to be completed by the end of the summer.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “We’re delighted to have secured this funding which will enhance the town centre and increase footfall for local businesses.

“This boost is yet another example of our commitment to developing the town’s reputation as a world-class heritage site and a must-visit destination for tourists from around the world.

“The works will give Carrickfergus a well-deserved facelift and I’m excited and proud to be a part of this urban regeneration project which will benefit everyone, especially in my hometown.”