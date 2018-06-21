£2.6m investment will deliver 20 new homes in Monkstown

Residents have helped to shape a new £2.6m social housing scheme now underway in Monkstown.

Expected to be completed by the autumn next year, Choice Housing’s Devenish Drive scheme will provide 20 much-needed homes comprising a mix of apartments, houses and bungalows.

Almost half of the dwellings are designed to meet challenges that face older people or those with complex needs.

Michael McDonnell, group chief executive of Choice Housing said: “We’ve wasted no time in getting this site construction-ready and the start of these new homes is good news for people in Monkstown and those on the housing waiting list.

“We know there is acute demand for new homes and our extensive new-build programme has made good progress this year. We’re working hard to get more schemes underway and identifying new sites that can support more great homes.”

The scheme follows the transfer of land from the Housing Executive, funding of £1.47 million from the Department for Communities and an investment of £1.13 million being provided by Choice Housing.

Elma Newberry, assistant director of Land & Regenerations Services, from the Housing Executive, said: “We are pleased that the construction of the Devenish Drive housing scheme has begun in Monkstown.

“This has particular significance to the Housing Executive as this was part of our first pilot ‘Place Shaping Regeneration Plan’, done in collaboration with Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, through the Community Planning process.

“We worked closely with Monkstown Community Association at every stage of the plan to ensure residents were given the opportunity to express their future ambitions and vision for the area.”

The Devenish Drive housing scheme was designed by Rolston Architects and construction work is being carried out by contractor Brendan Loughran & Sons Ltd.