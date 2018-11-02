Belfast International Airport appoints new company to run security services

A new company has taken over security services at Belfast International Airport.

The move comes in the wake of numerous complaints from disgruntled passengers about lengthy queues at the airport’s security checks, with some claiming waits of as long as an hour had caused them to miss flights.

Great Britain-based security and logistics specialist Wilson James officially began its contract to provide aviation security services at the airport yesterday.

Asked how it plans to reduce the lengthy delays experienced by many passengers over recent months, the company said it will “provide a quality service that puts the passenger experience at the heart of its programme”.

“While our primary aim is currently the successful mobilisation of the contract, we are committed to working in partnership with the airport community to provide a quality service that puts the passenger experience at the heart of its programme. We will be investing in people and training over a long-term period to address customer feedback and drive innovation, and we look forward to partnering with Belfast International Airport,” a spokesperson for Wilson James said.

Wilson James was chosen by the airport as its preferred supplier for security services following a tender process.

It has taken over the role from ICTS, which held the contract for over 16 years.

ICTS said it had provided an “excellent service” and claimed the inadequate service provided to customers over the summer months was beyond its control.

The News Letter asked Belfast International Airport for comment about the steps it is taking in a bid to reduce hold-ups at security and improve the flow of passengers through the airport.

Responding, a spokesperson said: “We welcome Wilson James to Belfast International Airport and we are looking forward to working in partnership in a joint commitment to optimise the passenger experience through the airport.”