Call for action as Interconnector gets RoI approval

SONI, the organisation resposnible for operating the electricity grid in the province, has called for action after the section of the new North South Interconnector in the Irish Republic won approval from the Irish Supreme Court in Dublin on Tuesday.

Welcoming the decision, Robin McCormick, SONI general manager, said it left Northern Ireland adminstrative process conspicuously out of step with its partner in the vital scheme.

The application also faced a number of challenges after permisison was first granted in December 2016.

The future of the northern section of the power link is currently in limbo following a recent legal action quashing the approval given the plans by civil servants acting in the place of Minsters following the collapse of the Executive and Stormont Assembly in January 2017.

The matter is due to be reconsidered after new legisaltion was passed in Westminster last year to bolster the powers of civil servants in the decision making process.

“This decision draws the legal process to a close in the Republic of Ireland,” said Mr McCormick.

“The North South Interconnector is a critical electricity grid development project which will link the grids between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, providing security of supply, supporting decarbonisation and reducing the cost of wholesale electricity for consumers.”

As the “most important infrastructure project on the island today,” he said it would help deliver real benefits to domestic and commercial electricity consumers and will make a significant contribution to helping Northern Ireland achieve its climate change commitments.

“We are pleased that the project has now cleared all of the planning and legal hurdles in the Republic of Ireland and we are hopeful that the same can be achieved in Northern Ireland in the coming months.”