Dale Farm secures global cheddar deal with Lidl

Dale Farm, the UK’s largest farmer-owned dairy co-operative is to supply cheddar cheese to its stores across the UK, Europe and the United States in a new deal agreed with supermarket Lidl.

The supply deal represents the single biggest contract awarded by Lidl to a Northern Ireland agri-food company and will see Dale Farm’s locally-made block cheddars, as well as grated and sliced varieties, stocked in some 8,000 stores across 22 countries.

The contract award means Dale Farm, which is headquartered in NI and has multiple processing and manufacturing sites across the UK, will be Lidl’s main cheddar supplier on a global basis.

In turn, the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket now becomes Dale Farm’s biggest cheddar customer.

“We are delighted to expand our Dale Farm partnership with this significant new arrangement to list its world-class, locally-made cheddar right across our UK, Europe and transatlantic store-base,” said Liam Casey, commercial director of Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland.

“Dale Farm’s excellent track record on product quality, innovation and provenance, as well as its distribution and export expertise, make it a strong and strategic choice for Lidl as we continue our drive to provide shoppers with the best choice, standard and value for money.”

Lidl’s Northern Ireland director, Conor Boyle, added: “It is a coup for Dale Farm and for Lidl, allowing us to introduce and showcase this stunningly good Northern Ireland product to our customers around the world.”

Dale Farm produces its multi-award-winning cheese range, using milk supplied by its co-operative members, at its Dunmanbridge plant near Cookstown in Co Tyrone.

The cheddar range will go on-shelf in Lidl Ireland under the supermarket’s ‘Rathdaragh’ own-brand, in the UK and Europe as ‘Valley Spire’ and ‘Milbona’, and in the US as ‘Preferred Selection’.

“Strengthening our long-term global partnership with Lidl is great news for the 1,300 farmers who own the Dale Farm co-operative,” said Stephen Cameron, Dale Farm Group commercial director.

“The scale of this contract is testament to the high standard of the milk our farmer owners provide us with to consistently create world-class cheddar cheese. It also demonstrates the continuing strength and sustainability of our farmer owned co-operative business model.”