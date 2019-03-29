Design team appointed to lead £20m city centre regeneration projects

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has appointed a design team to lead its £20 million city centre regeneration projects aimed at transforming Newry as a place to live, work and visit.

The proposed development will see the construction of a new theatre/conference facility and a civic hub alongside public realm works in the city and forms part of the Belfast City Region Deal infrastructure project.

According to the local authority, the scheme is designed to “regenerate the city’s historic core, promote opportunities for further investment from the public and private sectors and increase Newry’s attractiveness as a place to live, visit and do business.”

Subject to statutory approvals and securing contractor teams, construction of the theatre/conference facility and civic hub projects is scheduled to commence in mid-2020.

“I am delighted to hear that Hamilton Architects have been selected as the designers for Newry’s new theatre/conference facility and civic hub projects,” said council chairman Cllr Mark Murnin. “I look forward to seeing their proposals that will help to regenerate our city for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.”