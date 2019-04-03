Flybe cancels flights to and from Belfast for ‘operational reasons’

A number of Flybe flights to and from George Best Belfast City Airport today have been cancelled for “operational reasons”.

Passengers received texts and emails yesterday evening informing them about the cancellations.

Flybe said it “cancelled a small number of flights” for “operational reasons”.

Flights affected include those bound for East Midlands, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds Bradford and Aberdeen this morning, and arrivals from the same airports.

Airports across the UK have been affected with more than 20 flights in total cancelled.

Many disgruntled passengers have taken to social media to express their anger and frustration at the cancellations.

In a statement Flybe apologised for any inconvenience: “All customers affected have been emailed and advised they can re-book for travel on an alternative flight or apply for a full refund.”

Earlier this year Flybe was taken over by a consortium led by Virgin Atlantic and the Stobart Group.