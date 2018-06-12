Harbour set for a £3 million investment

Warrenpoint Port is to invest £3 million in the purchase of a new crane and the refurbishment of two more in a drive to improve efficiency and prepare for post Brexit growth.

The scheme forms part of a major drive to facilitate continued growth at Northern Ireland’s second largest port as CEO Clare Guinness explained.

“We are delighted to announce this major investment in new and refurbished plant for the harbour that will enable us to maintain our already high standards of service to customers and bring us closer to our targeted growth over the coming years.”

The new crane will be built and supplied by Finnish manufacturer Konecranes at its site in Dusseldorf, Germany. Weighing in at 300 tonnes itself, it will have the capacity to lift loads up to 100 tonnes to a height of 42m above quay level.

“The investments are being made to facilitate further growth as we gear up for trade in the post-Brexit era.

“They will also strengthen our position as a catalyst for economic growth in our community as we aim to boost the prosperity of local people and businesses.”

Warrenpoint last year handled a record 3.56 million tonnes of cargo, valued at £6.2 billion and recently announced a 25-year growth plan in the wake of Brexit.