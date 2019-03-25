IFA and Grafton Recruitment sign partnership deal

Northern Ireland’s leading recruitment company, Grafton Recruitment, has agreed a partnership with the Irish Football Association that will see it provide employment services to the association while playing an active role in supporting its mission to promote, foster and deliver football for all.

The company has become title sponsor of the family stand at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, which is now known as the Grafton Recruitment Family Stand.

Irish FA referees will also wear Grafton sponsorship on their match tops as part of the partnership.

The deal will also see Grafton Recruitment support the Irish FA’s Let Them Play youth strategy by managing the recruitment and employment of more than 80 coaches and casual staff to provide summer football camps and small-sided games centres across the province.

“Young people develop so many skills from involvement in sport – teamwork, leadership, resilience,” said Grafton CEO Tina McKenzie.

“No matter the sector, those are skills employers are crying out for every day.

“To us at Grafton it’s important that we help the next generation develop interpersonal skills.

“Making sport welcoming and accessible to families will allow young people to succeed beyond the football pitch, in school, further into their careers and throughout their lives.”

Sean Murphy, Irish FA Chief Operating Officer, said: “Grafton Recruitment is a company with big plans for the future and which shares the Irish FA’s commitment to making a positive difference to the lives of young people in Northern Ireland.

“This is a sponsorship that will undoubtedly grow and grow. I look forward to seeing football play its part in helping Grafton Recruitment continue to be the market leader in the years ahead.”