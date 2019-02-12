Kainos annouces Dublin Road office move

Global digital services provider Kainos is to move to a new HQ with the purchase of the Bankmore Square site on Belfast’s Dublin Road.

The site is currently home to the Movie House cinema and already has planning permission for a replacement 250,000 square foot Grade A office building, although Kainos will be submitting a revised planning application.

“Our people remain central to everything we do and we want to ensure that our staff work in the best environment possible, and Bankmore Square allows us the opportunity to create a superb, modern and innovative office for our people,” said Kainos CEO Brendan Mooney.

“As well as the additional capacity that the office will bring, this investment, and the location of our new HQ, signals our commitment to retaining and attracting the best staff.

“We remain focused on providing exceptional careers and working conditions for all at Kainos and hope to close this transaction soon.”

Kainos, which is currently based in Upper Crescent, employs more than 1,400 people across 12 offices in Europe, the US and Canada.

The firm is on course to achieve its ninth consecutive year of growth in revenue and staff numbers and plans to move into Bankmore Square in Spring 2021.

After trading at its Dublin Road site for 12 years, Movie House Cinemas managing director Michael McAdam said there had been a shift in cinema attendance out of the city centre to suburban cinemas, which offer free parking.

“It was a very difficult decision whether to sell or reinvest in the site,” he said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we decided on the latter and we wish Kainos every success with the redevelopment of the site for their new headquarters.

“Dublin Road Movie House is due to close at the end of May and we hope to be in a position to offer jobs to the 33 full and part time staff members at our other cinemas at that time.

“We are a small, family owned business and would like to thank our customers who have supported us over the years and hope to welcome them at our other cinemas.”