New cinema gets green light in Newtownabbey

The Planning Committee of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning permission for a major new £8 million development comprising a multi-screen cinema and café/restaurant units in Newtownabbey.

The facilities will be constructed on a disused brown field site at Old Church Road in the Macedon area.

The decision was made at the committee’s meeting at Mossley Mill on Monday, February 18.

Welcoming the decision, Committee Chairman, Cllr Henry Cushinan said; “This is a fantastic investment in the borough’s economy that will provide an exciting new entertainment facility for Newtownabbey and create over 70 new full time jobs.

“The new development will occupy a key location next to the Abbey Centre shopping centre, creating a truly family-orientated offer for residents and visitors to the area.”

He added: “This latest investment will bring an element of trade that will extend into the evening, creating a strong daytime and evening attraction for the area.

“It will regenerate a site that has been derelict for a number of years and also bring much needed construction jobs to the area, both during construction and after completion.”

Full details of the planning application, submitted by Hammerson Ltd, are available to view at the Planning Portal www.planningni.gov.uk