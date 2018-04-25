New Disney store opens in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s new Disney pop-up store has opened up in Londonderry, with 14 jobs being created.

Speaking about the new addition at Foyleside Shopping Centre, Graham Burridge, managing director, Disney Store Europe commented: “We’re delighted to open a pop-up Disney Store at Foyleside.

“The store features a fantastic range of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise and is the perfect place to find toys, gifts, collectibles and everyday treats for all the family. “Our staff are looking forward to welcoming the people of Derry over the coming weeks and months.”

In total, 14 new Disney Store cast members have joined the team at the 1,990 sq ft unit.

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager of Foyleside said: “Disney Store is a fantastic addition to our offering here at Foyleside and we are thrilled to be its first location in Northern Ireland, outside Belfast.

“Disney has always been one of the most requested destination shops with our customers and is guaranteed to be popular with kids and big kids alike. We are absolutely delighted to finally have it open its doors.”