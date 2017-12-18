New jobs as Ballynahinch gastropub opens

Ten new jobs are be created with the opening of a new gastro pub in Ballynahinch.

In the latest hospitality investment in the Co Down town, husband and wife team Nick and Joanne Clough have opened The Aniseed Lounge at the site of the former Cloisters/Dirty Nellie’s on Dromore Street, supported by Ulster Bank.

Following extensive renovation, the new establishment opened in early December and includes a gastro pub on the ground floor and will later extend to a first-floor function room and extended dining space, plus a beer garden to the rear.

Nick Clough is an experienced chef, having been head chef at the Malone Lodge Hotel, Belfast and The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn and his wife, Joanne Clough, is a qualified solicitor and university lecturer.

“Having returned home to Northern Ireland from Newcastle upon Tyne in 2015, we settled close to the Ballynahinch area,” said Joanne.

“In recent years we have seen significant investment and interest in the area with a number of successful establishments opening for business, and we saw this as an ideal opportunity to add to the vibrant scene.

“When the opportunity arose to lease the site in Ballynahinch, we approached Ulster Bank who have supported and guided us through the process since,” said Joanne.she added.

Derick Wilson, business dDevelopment Manager, Ulster Bank said: “We are extremely pleased to support Nick and Joanne on the development of their new business.

“We were struck by their enthusiasm, their thorough plans, and their vision for the business and venue.”