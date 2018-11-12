North coast hotel and spa plans withdrawn

Plans to develop a £30 million hotel and spa complex over-looking Royal Portrush Golf Club “weren’t appropriate” and have been withdrawn, the developer has said.

North Coast Ventures Limited said its decision follows a community consultation process, but the company also revealed that it will submit a revised application early in 2019.

If approved, the Dunluce Resort and Spa will create a 115-bedroom hotel and apartment complex on the 10-acre site between the Ballymacrea Road and the Dunluce Road.

North Coast Ventures Limited director Gavin Boyd said: “We have listened to the local community and the feedback we have received during the consultation process. Today’s move demonstrates that we understand those concerns and accept that the initial plans outlined weren’t appropriate.

“We still firmly believe that the north coast is an area which needs higher quality accommodation and a greater number of hotel rooms. With this in mind we intend to submit new plans early in the new year, working alongside a new professional team.”

The company said its intention has always been, and remains, to “be sensitive to the natural landscape,” however, a number of residents objected to the original application.

Mr Boyd added: “Consultations about our new plans will be comprehensive and we intend to learn from our experience over the last number of months.”