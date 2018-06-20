Plea to parents over work-life balance on longest day

Working parents are being urged to go home on time on Thursday - the longest day of the year - after a new study showed many are regularly putting in extra hours.

A survey of almost 3,000 parents by work-life balance charity Working Families revealed that only a third managed to go home on time every day.

Two out of five said they do not stop when they leave the office, carrying on working in the evening or at the weekend.

Some parents said they worked an extra seven hours each week, the equivalent of another working day.

Sarah Jackson, CEO of Working Families, said: “We’re encouraging parents to make the most of the longest day by going home on time and spending quality time with their family.

“It’s also an opportunity for parents to reflect on their own work-life balance and think about changes they could make for lasting improvements.

“While employers and the Government have a big roles to play in changing the culture of our workplaces, parents can help by letting employers know what they need, helping to ‘normalise’ the desire for more family-friendly and flexible ways of working.

“Going home on time is something we should all feel able to do, not just today but every day.”