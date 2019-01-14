Primark to move to bigger site in Abbey Centre

Work on a larger Primark store in the Abbey Centre started today.

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for the shopping centre said: “We are delighted to announce that Primark will be increasing its presence at the centre this Summer 2019!

Work on the fit out started today.

“Primark will up-size its current trading space in the heart of the centre by 3/4 when it moves to the unit formerly occupied by BHS.

“Shop fit out has started today. Look at the space! Think of the shopping possibilities!”

The development was first announced in September 2017.

Commenting at the time, Emma Mackenzie, Director at NewRiver REIT said: “We’re thrilled to have secured Primark’s upsize at Newtownabbey, testifying the growing popularity of the Abbey Centre as a convenient fashion retail and leisure destination for the community and beyond.

“Primark is taking the former BHS store and we are working on various other exciting opportunities for the existing Primark store once they vacate.”