Regional breakdown of unemployment figures

Job centre
Unemployment in the regions between May and July was (region, total unemployed, change on quarter, unemployment rate)

- Scotland: 113,000, minus 6,000, 4.1%

- Northern Ireland: 35,000, plus 6,000, 4.0%

- North East: 56,000, minus 3,000, 4.4%

- North West: 164,000, plus 18,000, 4.5%

- Yorkshire and the Humber: 118,000, minus 2,000, 4.4%

- East Midlands: 96,000, unchanged, 4.1%

- West Midlands: 134,000, minus 15,000, 4.6%

- East: 100,000, minus 17,000, 3.1%

- London: 235,000, minus 24,000, 4.7%

- South East: 177,000, plus 16,000, 3.7%

- South West: 74,000, minus 22,000, 2.6%

- Wales: 59,000, minus 8,000, 3.8%

Unemployment falls by 55,000 as average pay grows faster than inflation