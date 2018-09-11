Regional breakdown of unemployment figures

Unemployment in the regions between May and July was (region, total unemployed, change on quarter, unemployment rate)
- Scotland: 113,000, minus 6,000, 4.1%
- Northern Ireland: 35,000, plus 6,000, 4.0%
- North East: 56,000, minus 3,000, 4.4%
- North West: 164,000, plus 18,000, 4.5%
- Yorkshire and the Humber: 118,000, minus 2,000, 4.4%
- East Midlands: 96,000, unchanged, 4.1%
- West Midlands: 134,000, minus 15,000, 4.6%
- East: 100,000, minus 17,000, 3.1%
- London: 235,000, minus 24,000, 4.7%
- South East: 177,000, plus 16,000, 3.7%
- South West: 74,000, minus 22,000, 2.6%
- Wales: 59,000, minus 8,000, 3.8%
Unemployment falls by 55,000 as average pay grows faster than inflation