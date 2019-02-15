RICS reveals NI ‘best building’ shorlist for 2019

A Lidl supermarket, a church the Mourne Wall and even HMS Caroline are among the structures shortlisted by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) to take part in the organisation’s annual awards for 2019.

They are among a record thirty-six of Northern Ireland’s most innovative and community beneficial property projects have captured the hearts of RICS judges and will now go on to compete in eight categories at this year’s awards ceremony in May.

All category winners go forward for the acclaimed Northern Ireland Project of the Year title, awarded to the scheme that demonstrates outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area.

Last year saw The Tropical Ravine at Botanic Gardens, Belfast, win the esteemed title for restoring the Victorian building to its former glory.

The awards highlight the great talent involved in shaping the Northern Ireland built environment for now and the future.

Six projects were shortlisted in two categories, including four from the wider Belfast area. The HMS Caroline, Alexandra Dock and Thompson Dock Pump House project has been shortlisted in the Building Conservation and Tourism & Leisure categories. Northland Road in Derry-Londonderry is in the running for both the Residential and Regeneration categories, while the Lisburn City Centre Public Realm project is in consideration for a Regeneration and Design through Innovation title.

“What’s great about the RICS Awards is that they celebrate and recognise the community impact that these shortlisted property projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them,” said Michael Hannaway, chair of the RICS Awards 2019, Northern Ireland judging panel.

“Some of these shortlisted projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment, whilst others have provided much needed housing or vital services and infrastructure to their communities.

“The teams behind them should be extremely proud as many were delivered on time and within budget, and with sustainability at the heart, to ensure they are as energy efficient and environmentally friendly as possible.”

Local winners will vie with other regional choices at the RICS Awards Grand Final in November 2019, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.