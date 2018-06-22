Supercar experience day cancelled after voucher company goes bust

A supercar driving experience day due to take place at Nutts Corner Circuit this weekend has been cancelled after the company hosting the event went bust.

It’s understood a number of people who purchased vouchers for the supercar experience day have been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after Gift Experience Ireland folded last month, leaving the vouchers worthless.

A statement issued by Nutts Corner Circuit on its Facebook page stressed that it was “only the venue” and had no involvement with the vouchers, cars or events themselves.

“As some of you already know Gift Experience Ireland who hosted the driving experience days at Nutts Corner have went into administration,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately we were only the venue for the Supercar Driving Experience and had no involvement with the vouchers, cars or the events themselves as we only rented the facility to Gift Experience Ireland, and although we understand everyone’s frustration we have also lost out on a lot of money....”

“Another company are looking to take over and run new events here in the future but it is not logistically going to happen for the proposed date in June, but we are working towards getting something sorted for the rest of the year.”

The statement concluded: “For customers with SuperCar Driving Experiences booked with Gift Experience Ireland please email ingliston@supercardrivedays.co.uk for more information.

“Sorry to anyone who has lost out, but we are in the same boat as you guys.”