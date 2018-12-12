Tenancy boost for Kilroot Business Park

Two leading companies have extended their premises and industrial space at a 60-acre site at Kilroot Business Park in Carrick.

This is a second extension by car component manufacturer Ryobi which also expanded at the end of 2017.

The company now occupies 78,000 sq ft.

Glenkrag, the largest supplier to the pets and aquatics trade in Northern Ireland, has renewed its two-unit lease, totalling over 68,000sq. ft.for another 15 years.

Kilroot Business Park is also home to Amazon and FedEx depots.

Lisney director Andrew Gawley, said: “Kilroot Business Park remains the largest unbroken, single ownership industrial estate in Northern Ireland and its high profile clients have established it as a leading location for the distribution sector.

“Ryobi and Glenkrag continue to establish themselves as key players in their respective industries, while the Kilroot site continues to be a catalyst for economic growth in the area.

“The improvements to local infrastructure, including the A2, have improved the ease of access into the park, and the superb location combined with low rental costs makes Kilroot Business Park a very attractive offering.”