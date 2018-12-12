Theresa May survives bid to topple her Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Theresa May has survived the vote of no confidence against her. The result, announced in the last couple of minutes, was 200 in her favour, to 117 against. Footage from live announcement More to follow. Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, on Wednesday Conservative MPs listen during a meeting addressed by Theresa May in Committee Room 14 in the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, ahead of their vote of confidence in her as party leader Four Seasons sale to begin within weeks as debts mount