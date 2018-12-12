Theresa May survives bid to topple her

Theresa May has survived the vote of no confidence against her.

The result, announced in the last couple of minutes, was 200 in her favour, to 117 against.

Footage from live announcement

More to follow.

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, on Wednesday

Conservative MPs listen during a meeting addressed by Theresa May in Committee Room 14 in the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, ahead of their vote of confidence in her as party leader

