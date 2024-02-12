Businesses sow the seeds for a greener future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The survey, conducted by the All-Ireland Sustainability Summit founder, Danielle McCormick, also revealed that more than half of those surveyed highlighted that reaching net zero (53 per cent) and ESG (environmental, social and governance - 56 per cent) are high priority areas for their business or workplace in the coming year.

Returning for its third year, the All-Ireland Sustainability Summit has partnered with Everun for its 2024 event which is scheduled to take place on March 21, at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club in Belfast.

Organised by Triterra and spearheaded by founder Danielle McCormick, this industry-leading event will gather professionals from diverse sectors across the island of Ireland to engage with industry experts and peers on everything ‘green’, as businesses strive to remain at the forefront of sustainability.

Founder of the All-Ireland Sustainability Summit, Danielle McCormick with Andrew Johnston, Everun.

All-Ireland Sustainability is proud to announce that it will be continuing its partnership with energy management specialists, Everun, in 2024 following its sponsorship of the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards in 2023.

Ross Moffett, director of sales and business development at Everun said: "Having partnered with All-Ireland Sustainability for its awards last year, we are really excited to continue that relationship as the events partner for both the All-Ireland Sustainability Summit and Awards.

“All-Ireland Sustainability’s goals align seamlessly with Everun's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions. Together, we aim to inspire and facilitate positive change towards a greener future and it’s events like these that provide a much-needed platform for these conversations to happen on a large scale, keeping businesses up to date with changing legislation, opportunities and new approaches to sustainability that can effect positive change."

This year's summit will feature two stages catering to a broad spectrum of sustainability topics with a series of speaker sessions, ‘lunch and learn’ workshops and panel discussions aiming to provide delegates with the knowledge and tools they need to address the complex challenges inherent in creating a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible future.

The Main Stage, sponsored by Everun, will host speakers delving into the wider sustainability agenda while the Net Zero Stage, sponsored by Carbonfit, a carbon reduction solution, will focus on discussions surrounding achieving net zero and carbon neutrality. There will also be a ‘Green Comms Session’ featuring a panel discussion on effective communication strategies for sustainability initiatives.

Key sponsors for this year’s event include Danske Bank, NIE Networks, InterTradeIreland and Geological Survey NI with a range of companies including Veri Connect, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, BiaSol and Circular Food Co exhibiting at the event.

As a keynote speaker at the event, renowned author of ‘The Choice Factory,’ Richard Shotton, a behavioural change marketer, will share his insight and experience around behavioural change and explore the challenges of and opportunities to effect widespread behavioural change to enhance sustainability and reduce carbon footprint and energy consumption.

Event, founder Danielle McCormick said: "We are thrilled to expand the Summit's impact with the addition of new stages and learning opportunities for delegates. As our survey revealed, sustainable goals are high on the agenda for a significant amount of businesses across the island of Ireland; many are already doing great things in this area and the Summit provides an opportunity for individuals and business to share their experience and be part of the wider discussion.

The All-Ireland Sustainability Summit takes place on the 21st March at LaMon Hotel & Country Club.

“Our goal is to provide attendees with knowledge and actionable insights that will help them to foster collaboration and drive sustainable practices across businesses and organisations, and this year’s event promises to deliver through shared learning and opportunities to network and build relationships with like-minded individuals and businesses.”

The 2024 All-Ireland Sustainability Summit anticipates welcoming 250 attendees, bringing together industry leaders, experts, professionals and individuals passionate about advancing sustainability.