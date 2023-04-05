News you can trust since 1737
Busted finally release date for BELFAST show in 20th anniversary tour - find out where, when, how and how much tickets cost

Busted have announced they are returning to the SSE Arena.

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read

They will be taking to the stage in Belfast on October 8, 2023.

It has now been a whopping two decades since Busted bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single ‘What I Go To School For’.

The tour will see the original much-loved trio - James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis - play their hits and fan-favourites to a combined audience of some 170,000 people over the course of seventeen shows across the UK and Ireland this September and October.

Tickets for the show go on sale from Ticketmaster.ie on Friday, April 14 at 9am.

Tickets cost from £44 to £75 according to their promotional material.

Also see Ticketmaster here

