They will be taking to the stage in Belfast on October 8, 2023.

It has now been a whopping two decades since Busted bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single ‘What I Go To School For’.

The tour will see the original much-loved trio - James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis - play their hits and fan-favourites to a combined audience of some 170,000 people over the course of seventeen shows across the UK and Ireland this September and October.

Tickets cost from £44 to £75 according to their promotional material.

