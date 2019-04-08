Busy NI road closed in both directions after morning collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are warning that the Ranfurly Road in Dungannon is now closed in both directions after a collision. A Tweet on TrafficwatchNI says: "Police advise that Ranfurly Road in Dungannon is closed in both directions due to a collision. "Road users are advised to seek an alternative route." TUV leader Jim Allister challenges legality of ‘IRA parade’