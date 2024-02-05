Call for more Northern Ireland banking hubs as local branch closures continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking in a debate on UK bank closures, Lord Rogan told the House of Lords that more than 50 bank branches had closed in Northern Ireland since 2020 with that number set to grow this year.

He said: “When banks close branches, their free ATM services are generally casualties of the cuts. As in Britain, trying to find a high street cashpoint in Northern Ireland is often the worst kind of treasure hunt with minimal chance of finding gold at the end of the rainbow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"More often than not, the only ATMs available are in shops or stations where a charge is often levied for even the smallest amount of withdrawal.”

Lord Rogan

He added: “I do understand the dash towards a cashless society, but surely some modicum of common sense must prevail when it comes to older people – including my wife and I - who have spent a lifetime with the comfort of having cash in our pockets and are not about to change their habits now. Put simply, internet banking is not for everyone – particularly those of us of a certain vintage.”

Lord Rogan told peers that Northern Ireland’s first banking hub opened in Kilkeel last month, with four more set to be established in the coming months.

He said: “Whilst they may not deliver the quality of service of local bank branches, they are better than nothing – which is what many small communities in Northern Ireland have sadly been left with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ulster Unionist peer commended not for profit company Cash Access UK “for opening these hubs in Northern Ireland and I hope that many more will follow.”

And he called on Treasury Minister Baroness Vere to ensure the Government provides it with the necessary support to significantly expand the number of hubs it operates.