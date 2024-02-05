Calls for people to dig deep to support those living with cancer across Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The racecourse will continue its longstanding tradition of supporting local causes this year by partnering with the leading cancer charity, dedicated to supporting local patients and their families.

The partnership will see Friends of the Cancer Centre hold collections at thirteen of Down Royal’s scheduled race meetings in 2024 in aid of its work supporting people with cancer across Northern Ireland.

Ciara Bainbridge, corporate and events fundraising officer for Friends of the Cancer Centre commented: “Without support from local businesses like Down Royal we would be unable to continue our vital work which is making a real difference to thousands of patients and their families. This includes our funding of additional members of staff across cancer services and providing practical support, like financial grants, which can help make a difficult time a little easier.

Ciara Bainbridge of Friends of the Cancer Centre (left) with Susan McCartney, Down Royal

“In addition, the funds raised will allow us to continue our investment in locally led cancer research through our partnership with the Northern Ireland Cancer Trials Network and the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queen’s University, which is helping find new and improved ways to treat many different types of cancer and giving hope to many.

“We are extremely grateful to the team at Down Royal and its racegoers for their vote of support. We’re asking the public when they see a Friends of the Cancer Centre volunteer at the fabulous race days to think of those across NI who are facing the most difficult of circumstances and give all they can. Thank you to everyone for the opportunity to become Down Royal’s official charity partner for 2024.”

Emma Meehan, chief executive of Down Royal said “Friends of the Cancer Centre is well-known for its unwavering dedication to improving the lives of cancer patients across Northern Ireland and we are delighted to be able to support a cause which is so close to the heart of both our team and our valued customers. We look forward to a great year partnering with the charity’s team to raise as much as we can for this incredibly important cause.”

To learn more about Friends of the Cancer Centre, visit friendsofthecancercentre.com.