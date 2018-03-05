Cam’s scan results ‘not good news’

The family of young cancer fighter Cameron Truesdale have asked for local people to pray for him after they received the latest set of scan results.

Cameron (12) was diagnosed with a highly aggressive tumour in January 2017, with doctors saying there were few treatment options available on the NHS.

Determined to give their son a fighting chance, his family flew him to Mexico for pioneering treatment in September.

However posting on the Cure4cam Facebook blog, the family said the results from a PET scan were not positive.

They said: “Cameron has a lot of cancer activity in the tumour in the pons. There is a centre of necrosis which is dead tumour there is no activity in this but around it is dangerously active. We never would have known the reason for Cameron’s decline without the PET scan as his tumour has not changed in size. His walking is becoming difficult and his speech has worsened.

“This is such an aggressive cancer that any treatment isn’t without it’s set backs. Good news is that the doctors are changing their protocol and going to treat Cameron with different drugs to previous and we are just hoping and praying this will gives the turn around we need.”

However, later that evening some positive news from Mexico was posted: “Cameron is out from procedure and sleeping off the anaesthetic. The doctors are happy with how things went. Now all we can do is wait.”

Numerous fund-raising events have been held around the area and beyond to help raise the much needed funds to pay for this on-going treatment in Mexico.

This week a cure4cam charity fight night is being held on Friday evening in the Belmont Hotel, with all proceeds going to the appeal.