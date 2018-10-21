Can you help find missing Robert Holmes?

Police are continuing to appeal for the help of the public in finding missing Robert Holmes.

The 42-year-old from north Belfast was last seen in the Lakeview Avenue area of Newtownabbey shortly after 12:50pm on Wednesday 17th October.



Robert is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build with blue eyes, dirty fair hair and facial stubble.



He was believed to have been wearing a dark, waterproof coat, a grey/black hooded top and a green beanie style hat.



Police continue to search the local area and we would appeal to Robert, or anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts, to make contact with police by calling 101, quoting reference number 557 17/10/18.



"It would helpful to share this post far and wide so please do that amongst your friend lists," adds the PSNI Facebook post.





