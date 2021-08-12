Carrickergus Cenotaph CCTV would not cost a ‘significant amount of money’

CCTV was installed at the war memorial by the borough council as a “temporary covert” following an incident during which graffiti including a swastika was discovered.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Direct Services Committee on Tuesday evening, Carrickfergus DUP Councillor Cheryl Brownlee said: “People were devastated. It was disgusting. It was awful.”

Recently, she has received a report of someone playing “noughts and crosses” on the cenotaph.

Carrickfergus War Memorial

Commenting on the CCTV provision, she added: “I know it is a trial period but I would not like to see that go. Now is the time to look at external funding. We should do everything to protect that area.”

She noted that it would not cost a “significant amount of money”.

Committee chairman Knockagh Alderman Noel Williams commented: “I can’t agree more.”

A spate of vandalism attacks has also occurred at Glengormley War Memorial during which poppy wreaths were destroyed. The most recent occurred during daylight last month.

Glengormley DUP Councillor Alison Bennington stated that the attacks had caused “physical and emotional damage” and had sent out a “vile message”.

Speaking at the July meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, she proposed that this “hate crime” be investigated and asked for the local authority to ensure that all cameras are in working order and for those responsible to be prosecuted within hate crime legislation.

She said that it would send out a message that anyone “intent on causing damage” will be prosecuted.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

