Carrybridge RNLI assist 2 people onboard a vessel taking on water

Winds were North Easterly, Force 1. Visibility was good.

The volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat proceeded to the vessels last known location however on arrival were instructed by our colleagues in the Lough Erne Coastguard Rescue Team that the casualty vessel was making its way back to Bellanaleck.

The lifeboat proceeded to Bellanaleck and located the vessel, which had now been grounded on a marina slipway and was secured to the jetty alongside.

The crew assessed the wellbeing of the casualties on board and found them to be safe and well.

Upon assessing the casualty vessel the volunteer crew found that the vessel had been taking on water within the bow area, however no further water ingress was occurring due to it being grounded.

The crew used the lifeboats salvage pump to assist in lowering the water level within the bow of the vessel, to allow for repairs to be made the next day.

Once complete, the lifeboat was released to return to station where it was refuelled, washed down and left ready for service again.

Speaking following the call out, Chris Cathcart, Volunteer Helm at Carrybridge RNLI advised all boat users: ‘‘Before setting out on your journey please plan your route and carry out regular checks of their vessels prior to going afloat and also throughout your journey. Have a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble, have lifejackets for all on board and plan their journey using the relevant charts.