Cathedral Quarter fire - 11 images from the scene today

This is how the scene of a serious fire in Belfast looks now.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:34 am

More than 50 firefighters fought the blaze which closed several routes this morning.

