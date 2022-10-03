Cathedral Quarter fire - 11 images from the scene today

More than 50 firefighters fought the blaze which closed several routes this morning.
The scene on Donegal Street in Belfast City Centre where firefighters are tacking a blaze at the Cathedral Buildings.
Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
The scene on Donegal Street in Belfast City Centre where firefighters are tacking a blaze at the Cathedral Buildings.
Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye