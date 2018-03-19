Causeway ‘first’ for plastic-free Hezlett Primary School

Hezlett Primary School near Castlerock has been named the first ‘plastic-free’ school in the Causeway Coast and Glens.

It received its ‘Plastic Smart’ award from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council after taking part in a campaign to reduce the use of disposable plastics.

Congratulating pupils and teachers, the Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “Hezlett Primary School has set a great example to us all by reducing their use of disposable plastics like straws, bottles, coffee cups and wipes.

“We are delighted to formally acknowledge their efforts and we hope their enthusiasm towards this important initiative will inspire other schools and groups to take part. We can all make small changes to become ‘Plastic Smart’ and together have a positive impact our local environment.”

Mr Murray, vice-principal of Hezlett Primary School, said: “We are very proud of our Eco-School status and continually strive to do our best to reduce, re-use and recycle. We run an extra-curricular Eco-Club, and have resources in the school to support and enhance our environment and improve biodiversity.

“We are delighted to have become one of the first ‘Plastic Smart’ schools in Northern Ireland. We are proud of how the children have been inspired to not only reduce the amount of plastic in school but also contact local businesses and other schools to encourage them to do likewise.

“Hezlett Primary encourages children to be aware and responsive to their environment and it is hoped that this campaign will motivate our whole community to do the same.”

Around 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year. Around 40% of that is single-use. With the aim of becoming a ‘Plastic Smart’ Borough, Council is asking community groups, churches, businesses and residents to reduce single-use plastics. For further information email recycle@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk