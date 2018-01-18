Caution urged with snow and ice warning still in place

Drivers are advised to exercise caution this morning with a a yellow weather warning for snow and ice remaining in place until 11am.

A department spokesperson said: “Salting of the scheduled road network has been ongoing throughout the night, with snow ploughs also operating where necessary.

“Further salting of scheduled roads considered to be at risk is being undertaken this morning.

“Wintry showers are being experienced across Northern Ireland and these have the potential to cause salt wash-off.

“Road users are reminded that even when salting has been undertaken ice-free roads cannot be guaranteed. Motorists should exercise caution when travelling this morning.”

Meanwhile, traffic in the Greater Belfast area has begun to build up on the usual morning routes.

Trafficwatch NI say the following routes are busy:

approaching the A1 Hillsborough Road Roundabout

M1 citybound before Junction 8 Blaris to past the M1 Motorway Services at Ballyskeagh

A8M towards Sandyknowes

M2 citybound from Junction 5 (Templepatrick)

M2 citybound J2 Greencastle to J1A Nelson Street off slip

A12 Westlink heading towards York St / M2

A2 Bangor Road from Rathgael Road to Ballyrobert

A2 Holywood Exchange & Sydenham By Pass into town from Tillysburn