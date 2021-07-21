CCTV installed at Carrickfergus War Memorial after vandalism attack
CCTV has been installed at Carrickfergus War Memorial following a vandalism attack earlier this month.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:31 pm
Graffiti including a swastika was discovered on the memorial at Joymount on July 6, while glass was also smashed on a bus shelter nearby.
The incident attracted strong condemnation locally, with elected and community representatives calling for the additional security measure at the location.
A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council confirmed this week that "temporary covert CCTV has been installed" at the memorial.
