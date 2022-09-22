'Character in the Lenadoon area' found dead after house fire
A man in his 80s died yesterday after a house fire on Lenadoon Avenue in Belfast.
He has been named locally as Danny Doherty,
Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander Geoff Somerville said: "The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a fire on Lenadoon Avenue, Belfast.
“On Wednesday 21 September at 8.04am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a 2 storey terraced house.
Most Popular
-
1
Rev Ian Brown: Martyrs Memorial cleric opens up on why he did not attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral - despite a personal invitation
-
2
Catholic majority wouldn’t alter political reality in Northern Ireland: Stephen McCarthy
-
3
Jamie Bryson: Government’s clever legal footwork over Northern Ireland Protocol will not hoodwink unionists
“Two Fire Appliances from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident.
"The fire was out when Firefighters arrived, but tragically a man was found dead at the scene.
“The incident was dealt with by 9.59am and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”
A PSNI spokesman said: "Police can confirm that a man in his 80s has died following a fire at a property in the Lenadoon Avenue area of Belfast on Wednesday morning, September 21st.
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.
Local Sinn Fein Councillor, Arder Carson, told of his disbelief at his death.
"I was really saddened to hear the tragic news about Danny," he said.
"He was a character in the Lenadoon area and a resident for many years.
"The circumstances of his death has left his family, friends and neighbours deeply shocked and saddened.
"My thought and prayers are with his family at this time and we will hold them in our prayers whilst providing what support we can."