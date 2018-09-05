Charity refuses to rule out funding group with alleged dissident republican ties

A Christian fund — the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust — has refused to rule out giving a six-figure grant to a group under investigation by the Charity Commission amid allegations of dissident republican links.

The News Letter can also reveal that Belfast ratepayers’ money has been funnelled towards the group in question, called Conflict Resolution Services (Ireland) – or CRSI for short (see below).

CRSI is a registered charity which works with “anti-peace process republicans” and describes its mission as to “promote conflict resolution and reconciliation, mediation, and peace building”.

Its premises have previously been raided by police (with two properties having been searched at the same time in 2015, and one in June this year), and fresh light has recently been shone on its activities as a result of an article in The Times of London.

The focus of The Times’ article in late August was that the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust (JRCT) – connected to the Quakers, a strictly non-violent religious movement – had given almost £400,000 to the group.

In the wake of that piece, the News Letter has looked deeper into the work and finances of the charity.

Among the things to have emerged is that the Rowntree charitable trust has not ruled out giving a planned £120,000 grant to the charity this year.

That is despite reports that a man currently waiting trial for allegedly commanding a terror group had been employed by CRSI, that a current employee was sent to prison in 2012 over an incident described as a “botched punishment shooting” (see right hand page).

The JRCT defended its decision to fund the group, saying: “Our demilitarisation funding is only for those organisations which are committed to tackling the legacy of conflict-related violence and are seeking ways to bring about positive change in their communities.”

It also said “our Northern Ireland grant committee includes experts from different sections of the community” – though it refused to say who these people are when asked.

The trust began giving increasing sums to CRSI on a bi-annual basis from 2012 onward – starting with £57,000, then £90,920, then £120,200, and now a grant of £120,621.

This most recent grant was due to begin filtering through to CRSI this year, but no money has yet been handed over.

Asked if it still intends to provide the cash, the trust responded that “we will not be making any further statement”.

JRCT was asked why it is not responding, given the gravity of the issues at hand, but did not respond to that question.

The Charity Commission said it began an enquiry into CRSI in April 2017.

“The commission cannot provide any further comment on an open enquiry as to do so may prejudice the commission’s investigation, and any current or potential investigation of the PSNI,” it said.

However, Frances McCandless, its chief executive, said: “While we cannot comment on an open enquiry, we can make it clear that a charity’s trustees must act in the best interests of the charity and only within the purposes of the charity, regardless of any external affiliations.

“Charity trustees are also responsible for the reputation of the charity and should not act in a way which may bring the charity into disrepute.

“As our Serious Incident Reporting guidance highlights, where someone within or connected to the charity is found to have business with or links to terrorist groups, the commission expect this to be reported to us and the PSNI immediately, including how the issue is being managed.”

The commission added: “In addition to the onus on charity trustees to report serious incidents to the Commission, the list of matters considered reportable by the charity’s auditor or independent examiner include:

“4. Support of terrorism: matters leading to the knowledge or suspicion that the charity, its trustees, employees or assets, have been involved in or used to support terrorism or proscribed organisations in the UK or outside of the UK, with the exception of matters related to a qualifying offence as defined by Section 3(7) of the Northern Ireland (Sentences) Act 1998.”

The PSNI was asked if it was investigating CRSI.

It told the News Letter: “Detectives from Serious Crime Branch conducting an ongoing investigation into dissident republican terrorist activity have been in contact with the Charity Commission.

“Should any criminal offences be identified, police will take appropriate action.”

The News Letter attempted to contact CRSI over two days.

Two of its current directors were reached: Jeff Maxwell (whose address was given in directors’ paperwork as being the charity’s offices on the Falls Road) and Gerry Ruddy (whose address is in the Holylands area of south Belfast).

Mr Maxwell said he could not speak, and referred the News Letter to Mr Ruddy. Mr Ruddy in turn said, when contacted by phone: “Right, I’ve no comment on anything you’re going to ask me, ok?

“No comment... If you contact our funders, they’re dealing with it, the Rowntree trust. Ok?”

The line then went dead.