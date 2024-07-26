Choice Housing and Rio Ferdinand Foundation launch cross-community youth project in Londonderry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A successful cross-community pilot project launched by Choice Housing in conjunction with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation is being expanded to support young people in Londonderry.

Over an initial six-month period, last year, the two organisations collaborated to improve the lives of 100 young people in South and East Belfast. It proved so effective at engaging with school goers – and building community cohesion – the work was extended by twelve months.

Now, children in Northern Ireland’s second largest city are going to benefit from the initiative, which will have a key focus on the area surrounding Strand Road – an area where Choice Housing has residents and properties, and where it is felt positive community intervention can strengthen relations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will deliver a range of both personal and professional development programmes and involve a blend of sport and music, media, and art projects. Progression opportunities are also being offered with established partners of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, including Warner Music UK/Ireland, UEFA Foundation, Community Foundation NI and Catalyst Belfast.

Paul Canoville, Michael McDonnell, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr and Gary Stannett

An event in the Waterside Shared Village community hub on Wednesday kicked-off the new project as it played host to a football tournament that brought together several teams, players and coaches from Belfast, Enniskillen, Omagh and Sligo. Squads from the Bogside, Waterside, and Fountain Estate in Derry-Londonderry also participated in the competition.

Choice Group Chief Executive, Michael McDonnell, and Rio Ferdinand Foundation CEO Gary Stannett were joined at the event by Chelsea FC ambassador Paul Canoville who spoke about how he overcame racial barriers by becoming the first black person to play in the famous blue jersey, and how he battled addiction issues after a serious injury forced him to retire aged just 24.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr also spoke at the launch event, commending the young participants and welcomed the partnership between Choice Housing and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation and the important support young people in the area are getting because of this initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael McDonnell said: “Choice Housing’s work extends beyond merely building quality and affordable homes. We are also deeply committed to supporting local communities, and by extending our cross-community project in partnership with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, we’ll achieve this by creating new opportunities for the young people of Derry-Londonderry.

“Similar to the positive work that has been taking place in South and East Belfast since early last year, participants will be given the opportunity to develop and significantly enhance their prospects, while also improving their mental health and well-being.

“By working with partners like the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, we can identify where projects can have the greatest impact, and those areas that will benefit most from it moving forward,” he added.

The seven-a-side football tournament was the first in a series of initiatives planned over the next twelve months. These are intended to bring together diverse communities to foster community spirit and promote good relations by encouraging interaction and collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increasing youth engagement by using sport as a positive outlet and creating networking opportunities between local community members and organisations are also cornerstones of the cross-community project in Derry-Londonderry. During this period, it is anticipated that a total of 200 participants aged between 13 and 19 will engage in positive activities. 100 of these will achieve at least one accreditation, with 50 participating in social action projects and a further 50 per community benefiting from engaging and motivational careers events.

The Rio Ferdinand Foundation was set-up by ex-Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand and has worked across Northern Ireland since 2016, providing mentoring and employment pathways to help young people in economically deprived communities.

Rio Ferdinand Foundation CEO Gary Stannett said: “The Rio Ferdinand Foundation is really pleased to extend our partnership and work with Choice Housing to Derry-Londonderry this week. Housing Associations can play a key role in developing communities, and in Northern Ireland Choice Housing have been a key partner for us in delivering positive activities that bring people from all communities and backgrounds together, offering training opportunities and introducing career pathways and opportunities for young people.

This extension will give young people in Derry-Londonderry an opportunity to access new opportunities similar to those delivered in Belfast over the past year, and the network of local organisations that have come together to deliver this launch event has demonstrated not only the appetite for this initiative, but also the great work already going on across the city. I am looking forward to seeing the project and the partnership network grow and flourish in the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad