Chris Pickles: PSNI thank public for their assistance in locating missing man

Police have thanked the public after missing man Christopher Pickles has now been located safely.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:11 BST
Earlier posts on social media from the PSNI had urged the public to assist them in finding Mr Pickles.

A message on Police Lisburn & Castlereaghnow says: “Thank you for your assistance in this matter”.

Earlier a post on social media said: “Lisburn Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person, Christopher Pickles.

"Christopher was last seen yesterday morning (07/04/24) at approximately 11am.

"He is 48 and is described as being of medium build, approximately 5ft 8 in height with short dark hair.

"Christopher was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and black Hugo Boss shoes.

"If you've any information that you think could help us locate Christopher, please make contact with us via 101 quoting reference 898 07/04/24

Thank you.”

