Chris Pickles: PSNI thank public for their assistance in locating missing man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earlier posts on social media from the PSNI had urged the public to assist them in finding Mr Pickles.

A message on Police Lisburn & Castlereaghnow says: “Thank you for your assistance in this matter”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier a post on social media said: “Lisburn Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person, Christopher Pickles.

"Christopher was last seen yesterday morning (07/04/24) at approximately 11am.

"He is 48 and is described as being of medium build, approximately 5ft 8 in height with short dark hair.

"Christopher was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and black Hugo Boss shoes.

"If you've any information that you think could help us locate Christopher, please make contact with us via 101 quoting reference 898 07/04/24