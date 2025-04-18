Church leaders express hope in a world of instability

The knowledge that Jesus Christ walked that path before us, and continues to walk that path today, is central to the message of Holy Week and Easter, writes the primates

"The knowledge that Jesus Christ walked that path before us, and continues to walk that path today, is central to the message of Holy Week and Easter. Whatever cross we carry, we do so with the strength of God upholding us; with Jesus by our side, we can truly overcome even the heaviest cross, the darkest situation.

"During our recent St Patrick’s Day visits to the United States, we were honoured to speak together at a ‘Faith and Law’ event at Capitol Hill, Washington. We were asked to reflect on the impact of faith on the peace process in Northern Ireland.

"This opportunity allowed us to emphasise once again the importance of not giving up on hope, and of maintaining a strong Christian voice in the public square. We stressed the need to persevere along the road to deeper friendship, respect, tolerance and dialogue," the primates proclaim.

"Perhaps strangely, we were heartened by the fact that so many of the young adults we met on Capitol Hill in Washington had little knowledge of our 'Troubles'. It reminded us both of how far our communities have come in terms of moving away from the darkness of violence, death and destruction.

"The ongoing process towards a true and lasting peace here is offering renewed hope to our young people, many of whom have no recollection of the darkness of the past. Peace–building is unfinished and there remains much to do."

The archbishops add: "In his Biblical account of the resurrection, evangelist St Luke tells us it was very early in the morning at the first sign of dawn when the women discovered that the stone had been rolled way from the tomb of Jesus.

"Although they had left home in darkness and grief, by sunrise the women were witnessing with joy to the resurrection, and sharing the Good News, Christ is risen.

"Today, even in the midst of spring, it is difficult to escape the reality that the world is currently experiencing a high level of instability and uncertainty. The darkness of war and violence continues to rage; countless families are displaced, and lasting peace seems elusive as more and more countries divert resources from welfare to warfare.

"As Easter people, both here on the island of Ireland and around the world, we must continue to welcome the dawn moments, and nurture the green shoots of reconciliation and peace."

Presbyterian Moderator the Rev Dr Richard Murray, meanwhile, in his Easter message, asks a simple question: "Have you any hope?"

Dr Murray quotes from a story told by eminent American evangelist the late Dr Billy Graham about a conversation he once had with British prime minister Sir Winston Churchill in London.

Looking at the newspapers arrayed around him, Churchill lamented - “I tell you I have no hope. I see no hope for the world. I am a man without hope”.